When a Sydney supermarket manager confronted thieves who raided shelves for tins of baby formula he was threatened with a knife, according to NSW Police.

Police said that just before 3pm yesterday a man entered a Eastwood supermarket in the city's north-west, in company with another man.

One of the men walked to the baby formula isle and removed several tins from the shelf, according to police. He placed them in his backpack and attempted to leave the store.

It was then that a 37-year-old manager of the store saw what was going on and stopped the man outside the store and asked to see inside his bag.

Police say the man stopped, handed him the bag, and the employee starred looking through it. "On discovering the formula, the man attempted to grab the bag and run," police said in a statement.

Police are looking for two men in relation to the incident. Picture: Nathan Edwards

"A scuffle ensued between the pair before the man produced a knife and threatened the employee. He then ran from the area with three tins of formula."

The employee was not injured during the incident.

Police were called and officers from Ryde Police Area Command attended and began inquiries.

The armed man has been described as being "Indian/ sub-continental in appearance, aged in his 40s, about 175cm tall with a slim build, short dark hair and wearing a grey jumper, jeans, black Nike shoes with white soles and a black backpack".

The second man is described as being "caucasian in appearance, aged in his twenties, about 180cm tall with a slim build, and wearing a hat, a dark T-shirt with black track pants, dark shoes, and carrying a black Adidas backpack".

Originally published as Knife pulled out in baby formula heist