Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
KNIFE ATTACK: A Blackwater girl was arrested after an allegedly stabbing a woman in Redcliffe.
KNIFE ATTACK: A Blackwater girl was arrested after an allegedly stabbing a woman in Redcliffe.
News

KNIFE ATTACK: CQ girl allegedly stabs Redcliffe woman

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
14th Jul 2020 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BLACKWATER girl is being questioned by police after a woman sustained a stab wound to the neck in Redcliffe yesterday evening.

It will be alleged around 6.25pm a 17-year-old girl attended an address on Reedy Street and confronted one of the occupants of the home, a 20-year-old woman who is known to her.

An altercation occurred between the pair where the girl allegedly produced a knife a stabbed the woman.

The girl then fled the scene and the 20-year-old woman was transported by witnesses to Redcliffe Hospital with a life-threatening wound to her neck.

Police arrested a 17-year-old Blackwater girl a short time later as she received treatment in hospital for an injury to her hand.

She has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

Investigations are continuing.

blackwater redcliffe stabbing tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Covid GP busted drink driving after crashing to avoid roo

        premium_icon Covid GP busted drink driving after crashing to avoid roo

        News Magistrate Andrew Moloney described it as a “very serious example of drink driving”.

        ’PERSONAL BEEF’: Woman punched man in groin five times

        premium_icon ’PERSONAL BEEF’: Woman punched man in groin five times

        News The man blocked the punches and tried to restrain her

        Bundy berry farm launches exotic new ice cream flavour

        premium_icon Bundy berry farm launches exotic new ice cream flavour

        Business Tinaberries releases new ice cream flavour as sales nearly triple from last year.

        Six ways you can help police identify Bundaberg drug dealers

        premium_icon Six ways you can help police identify Bundaberg drug dealers

        News Sen Const Duncan: Drug use stops with dealers and we need the support of the...