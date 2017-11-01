Knauf reveals why there's growing pile of waste on Port Rd

PILED HIGH: Plasterboard is piling up on the vacant land on Port Rd.

PILED HIGH: Plasterboard is piling up on the vacant land on Port Rd. Paul Donaldson BUN261017PLAS3

KNAUF Plasterboard has defended the use of vacant land on Port Rd in Burnett Heads after residents and visitors raised concerns about a large stockpile of broken material.

The company's officials say the plasterboard was placed at the site legally and is being stored for recycling purposes.

The information comes after NewsMail Facebook users posted photos online, questioning why the material had been dumped.

"More plasterboard rubbish dumped on the side of the road, from Knauf?” Hayden E James said.

"It's still a disgusting eyesore that should be removed and stored somewhere that doesn't make the area look like a rubbish dump...”

A Knauf spokesperson said the waste was collected by REGYP, which provides sustainable plasterboard recycling services across Australia, and transported to the Port Rd paddock for procession and application to agricultural land.

"Knauf Bundaberg has engaged REGYP to manage gypsum waste to reduce the amount of waste to landfill, controlling waste costs, reducing demand on natural resources and increasing sustainability,” the spokesperson said.

PILED HIGH: Plasterboard is piling up on the vacant land on Port Rd. Paul Donaldson BUN261017PLAS6

"The plasterboard waste is being stockpiled next to a machine located in the Port Rd paddock that will prepare the waste (high quality gypsum) for spreading over agricultural land.

"This process offsets the need to buy natural gypsum that is mined from the ground, for soil improvement.”

The spokesperson said recent wet weather meant the material hadn't been processed as quickly as usual.

"It is expected that the soil will be hard enough for tractors next week and the gypsum will be used on farm land then,” the spokesperson said.

Current gypsum usage for agriculture in the Wide Bay area is greater than 30,000 tonnes a year.

Recycling plasterboard for agriculture is performed around the world.

The Knauf spokesperson said Bundaberg Regional Council had assessed the waste plasterboard stockpile and determined that no permits were required because it fit under the rural zoning as a rural activity.

"The small amount of waste means no permits are required,” the spokesperson said.

Council planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said the council was investigating whether the activity in question may trigger a planning requirement for the property owner to lodge a material change of use application.