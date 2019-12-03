Knauf denies ‘$200m’ sale of Bundy site

The Knauf plasterboard factory at the Port of Bundaberg.

THE suggestion that one of Bundaberg’s biggest developments in recent history could soon hit the market has been quashed.

Knauf Australia Managing Director Gavin Burton has denied speculation in today’s Australian that Knauf Australia was currently planning to place its Bundaberg plasterboard factory up for sale.

The report “Knauf may sell Bundaberg factory ahead of Boral ruling” in The Australian, alleges that Knauf has plans of placing the Bundaberg factory on the market, where it could fetch $200 million.

The Australian reported the speculation of the sale came as the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission assesses the arrangement announced in August in which Boral takes full ownership of its USG Boral joint venture that it held with Knauf in Australia and New Zealand.

“The deal involved a call option to Knauf to return to 50 per cent ownership, subject to regulatory approval,” the Australian article says.

“However, should Knauf be eager to return to the joint venture, it would probably need to divest the Bundaberg asset to secure competition clearance.”

Located at the port, the Bundaberg facility was built in August 2017.

Having built its own workforce and facility from the ground up, when the NewsMail sat down with the local plant manager recently the site had recorded more than 760 days injury free and was delivering a reduction in scrap levels close to 1 per cent.

“Knauf is very happy with the investment in Bundaberg,” Mr Burton said.

“The factory is performing very well and we have an outstanding team.”

Just last month the local facility was toured by visiting Consul-General of Germany, Peter Silberberg who was reportedly impressed with the fact the company had resisted the temptation to locate in a metropolitan area.

The Australian and NewsMail are both owned by News Corp.