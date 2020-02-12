Menu
Kmart will offer a calmer environment for those who struggle with its bright lights and loud music.
Health

Kmart’s big new plan to improve customer experience

by Kara Sonter
12th Feb 2020 5:14 PM
A SAFE haven for those sensitive to high sensory environments is being offered by retail giant Kmart.

Kmart has partnered with Autisum Queensland for the Quiet Space initiative.

Currently in a trial phase, the initiative - which started last week - offers a low sensory shopping environment twice a week so that people with a sensory processing disorder can more comfortably visit the store.

The low-sensory environment includes reduced noise and distractions between 2-3pm and 6-7pm Wednesdays.

Trial stores in Queensland include Oxenford, Stafford, Toowong, Victoria Point, Arana Hills and Morayfield.

"We are excited to support Kmart in creating an accessible and inclusive environment and would love to hear what you think, particularly if you were in one of these stores last week when the trial started," Austisum Queensland wrote on its Facebook page.

The post has received overwhelming support from the community, with more than 528 shares and 230 comments.

"This is amazing, I wish more shops did this. I got a migraine from doing my groceries even with my sunglasses on. This will make my kmart shop so much easier and I can actually take my time," said Facebook user Sylvia-Rose Elizabeth.

"More reasons to love Kmart," said Stacey Palmer.

The move has also been applauded by Special Olympics Redlands chairman Derek Appleton who said a variety of people could benefit from the initiative.

However some people said the limited times were not long enough to be helpful.

"Alas my children and myself are autistic all the day. All day. All night. Every day. Every night," said mum Heather Hagart.

"Two hours on a Wednesday to stop the background music and not have staff on radios is really not going to help."

The move follows the trend adopted by Woolworths last year. The supermarket chain introduced a quiet hour at more than 260 stores in August. Competitor Coles also offers a similar program.

