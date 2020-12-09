Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Kmart urgently recalls popular item

by Shireen Khalil
9th Dec 2020 8:01 AM

 

Kmart has recalled a popular Christmas decoration over fears it could pose a risk to native flora and fauns in Australia and New Zealand.

The major retailer pulled its Half Wicker Wreath with Berries from shelves both in-store and online following the biosecurity risk.

The product, which features foliage and berries, has been available in Kmart stores from September 26 to December 7, 2020 and customers who bought the decoration have been urged to stop using it, amid fears it might contain unwanted organisms that could affect plants native to Australia and New Zealand.

 

Kmart recalls Half Wicker Wreath with Berries item. Picture: Supplied
Kmart recalls Half Wicker Wreath with Berries item. Picture: Supplied

Shoppers have been told to return it to stores "immediately" for a full refund.

"The treatment given to this product has been determined to have been ineffective and it may contain unwanted organisms that could affect plants native to the country," the Product Recalls website said.

the item is no longer available amid fears it could pose a risk to native flora and fauns in Australia and New Zealand. Picture: Kmart
the item is no longer available amid fears it could pose a risk to native flora and fauns in Australia and New Zealand. Picture: Kmart

"The product could potentially pose a risk to native flora.

"Customers should cease using their product immediately and return the product to any Kmart store for a full refund."

For more information, customers have been asked to call Kmart's customer service centre on 1800 124 125 or visit its website.

 

Originally published as Kmart urgently recalls popular item

More Stories

christmas editors picks kmart product recall shopping

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RETRO REWIND: Looking back at Bundy in the '70s

        Premium Content RETRO REWIND: Looking back at Bundy in the '70s

        News SEE THE PHOTOS: The Queensland State Archives have released a number of new images of the region from the '70s.

        Keen gardener promises court to plant pea pods, not pot

        Premium Content Keen gardener promises court to plant pea pods, not pot

        News The defendant faced the Bundaberg Magistrates Court and said it would be different...

        BIG HEARTS: Bundy digs deep despite year of challenges

        Premium Content BIG HEARTS: Bundy digs deep despite year of challenges

        News Bundy is known for offering some of the best produce, beaches and experiences but...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites