Kmart open hours to change during renovations
KMART has announced reduced trading hours during the refurbishment of its Hinkler Central store this month.
The extensive renovations will include a new store layout, new lighting, new fitting rooms and wider aisles.
During construction, the following hours will apply:
- Sunday, March 17: 9am-4pm
- Monday, March 18: 8am-7pm
- Tuesday, March 19: 8am-7pm
- Wednesday, March 20: 8am-7pm
- Thursday, March 21: 8am-9pm
- Friday, March 22: 8am-9pm
- Saturday, March 23: 8am-6pm
- Sunday, March 24: 9am-4pm
- Monday, March 25: 9am-7pm
- Tuesday, March 26: 9am-7pm
- Wednesday, March 27: 9am-7pm
Normal trading hours resume will then resume on Thursday, March 28.
A Kmart spokeswoman told the NewsMail last month that construction would mainly be done at night.
"The refurbishment will be complete by Friday, March 29, with the Kmart Bundaberg store holding a celebration day for team members and customers to enjoy on Thursday, April 11,” she said.
The new store layout Kmart has been rolling out around the country has been controversial, with many shoppers unhappy registers are in the middle of the store.