Kmart open hours to change during renovations

NEW LOOK: Kmart Gladstone reopened last month after being refurbished.

NEW LOOK: Kmart Gladstone reopened last month after being refurbished. Matt Taylor GLA210219KMART

KMART has announced reduced trading hours during the refurbishment of its Hinkler Central store this month.

The extensive renovations will include a new store layout, new lighting, new fitting rooms and wider aisles.

During construction, the following hours will apply:

Sunday, March 17: 9am-4pm

Monday, March 18: 8am-7pm

Tuesday, March 19: 8am-7pm

Wednesday, March 20: 8am-7pm

Thursday, March 21: 8am-9pm

Friday, March 22: 8am-9pm

Saturday, March 23: 8am-6pm

Sunday, March 24: 9am-4pm

Monday, March 25: 9am-7pm

Tuesday, March 26: 9am-7pm

Wednesday, March 27: 9am-7pm

Normal trading hours resume will then resume on Thursday, March 28.

A Kmart spokeswoman told the NewsMail last month that construction would mainly be done at night.

"The refurbishment will be complete by Friday, March 29, with the Kmart Bundaberg store holding a celebration day for team members and customers to enjoy on Thursday, April 11,” she said.

The new store layout Kmart has been rolling out around the country has been controversial, with many shoppers unhappy registers are in the middle of the store.