Klintstroms proud of achievement despite run coming to end

Ashley and Gary Klintstrom hold the Burnett Cup after winning the title for the second year in a row.

GOLF: The Burnett Cup dominance of Gary and Ashley Klintstrom might be over but both are content with the time they had at the top.

The Cup on the men’s side will have a new winner this year for the first time in three years after the Klintstrom’s lost to Thomas Hall and Wesley Chalmers in the first round.

The two-time defending champions were down by five holes early before bouncing back to be down by just one with a couple of holes to play.

But Hall and Chalmers held on to end the unbeaten run of the father and son duo.

“He (Ashley) had trouble with his driver and Dad (me), he played terribly,” Gary said.

“The others, they played well.

“Thomas Hall played brilliantly and Wayne Chalmers, he just rolled puts and played consistent golf.”

Gary conceded the conditions, which were wet after Bundaberg received its heaviest rainfall in months, didn’t help but everyone else had to put up with it as well.

But the duo conceded the best team won on the day.

“They were just there, putting the pressure on,” Gary said.

“We didn’t play like we normally play.

“They deserved to win.”

The Klintstroms will now focus on winning the plate, the Peter Hitchcock Memorial Plate, which is open to those teams knocked out in the first round of the Burnett Cup.

The team won its first match on Sunday.

“This is the first time we are in the plate,” Gary said.

“I’ve never played in the plate before in all my time.

“It would have been nice to win three, and even nicer to win in the 50th, but there is always next year.”

The pairing of Chalmers and Hall is still in contention to win overall after winning their second round match on Sunday.

The duo is one of 16 pairs to make the second week of the competition after winning two matches over the weekend.

They are joined by 2016 winners Neil Weston and Cameron McFarlane with Bundaberg Golf Club president Geoff Loveday also into the final 16 teams with his partner.

The competition will resume in two Saturdays time with the next round, which will determine the quarter finalists.

The ladies competition will also start that weekend the Sunday.

To nominate for it, call the club on 4152 6765.

For full results are below.

