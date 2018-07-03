Kleinschmidt still on top

HOCKEY: The year continues to be a good one for Bundy's Aaron Kleinschmidt.

Kleinschmidt and the Kookaburras remain the team to beat in men's hockey after claiming a record 15th Champions Trophy in the Netherlands on Sunday.

Australia defeated India in the final 3-1 on penalty strokes after scores were locked at 1-1 at the end of extra time.

The Kookaburras won three of their five games in the round robin to top the group before taking out the competition.

Kleinschmidt played in all matches but didn't score for the first time in a major tournament in over 12 months.

Australia will now focus on competing in the next major tournament, which is the World Cup in November.

The Champions Trophy, which was the last, will now be replaced by the Hockey Pro League for next year.