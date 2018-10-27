Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Eric Young is now expected to have his trial next year. (File photo)
Andrew Eric Young is now expected to have his trial next year. (File photo) File
News

Kleenmaid fraud trial now expected in April

John Weekes
by
27th Oct 2018 5:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE long-awaited trial for Kleenmaid fraud accused Andrew Eric Young is now expected to start in April.

The Sunshine Coast former whitegoods businessman's case was mentioned on Friday morning at Brisbane District Court.

The case was listed to start on April 29, 2019 and will be mentioned again on Monday.

In May, the court heard Mr Young would have his mental health assessed before any trial went ahead.

Mr Young, 65, has been accused of dishonestly incurring debts, including when allegedly a director of Edis Service Logistics, Kleenmaid's former spare parts arm.

A prosecutor previously said the Kleenmaid companies owed $96 million after they went into voluntary administration in April 2009. -NewsRegional

andrew eric young business fraud allegation kleenmaid maroochydore neuropsychologist scd court westpac
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    $145 Tobruk plaque offer from scuttling contractor

    premium_icon $145 Tobruk plaque offer from scuttling contractor

    News THERE is one last chance to own a piece of ex-HMAS Tobruk with a limited commemorative plaque being sold by the contractor which sank the vessel.

    DIY disasters as Bundy homeowers lose out

    premium_icon DIY disasters as Bundy homeowers lose out

    News Mr Plowman said for first-time renovators to 'start small'

    STUNNING: Beachfront property a developer's dream at $1.49m

    premium_icon STUNNING: Beachfront property a developer's dream at $1.49m

    Property The property could be subdivided into six residential blocks

    Local Partners