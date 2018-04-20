Menu
Bradley Wendell Young is planning to appeal the Kleenmaid convictions and sentence. News Corp
Kleenmaid fraud appeal in pipeline

John Weekes
by
20th Apr 2018 5:15 AM

FORMER Kleenmaid director Bradley Wendell Young is set to appeal his nine-year jail sentence for fraud and insolvent trading related to the failed whitegoods business.

On Thursday, Queensland Court of Appeal heard the Sunshine Coast man planned an appeal on 17 grounds.

Young was jailed for nine years after jurors found he dishonestly secured a $13 million Westpac loan and incurred about $4 million in debts while insolvent.

Kleenmaid owed creditors about $96 million when it went into liquidation.

Young is currently in Woodford jail.

On Thursday, Young's counsel John McInnes told the appeal court more time was needed to work on the appeal.

Appeal Court President Walter Sofronoff listed the matter for mention on May 4.

The court heard Young would probably be required to attend in person or by videolink.

Young was sentenced in August 2016 and is not eligible for parole until November 5, 2022.

At sentencing, Judge Brad Farr said Young was "one of the prime movers” in a $13 million fraud against Westpac bank. -NewsRegional

appeal bradley wendell young brisbane court fraud jury trial kleenmaid liquidation westpac
The Sunshine Coast Daily

