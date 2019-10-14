Kleenmaid fraud accused drops legal team

Andrew Young will represent himself for the remainder of his fraud trial in Brisbane District Court.

Andrew Young will represent himself for the remainder of his fraud trial in Brisbane District Court.

A SUNSHINE Coast businessman facing a raft of fraud and insolvency charges no longer has a legal team defending him in court.

Andrew Young, 64, will represent himself for the remainder of the eight-week trial, that is halfway through being heard at Brisbane District Court.

Businessman accused of $13m fraud

Identity thief preys on 52 jobseekers in $560,000 scam

Mr Young has pleaded not guilty to 19 fraud and insolvency charges, relating to the collapsed whitegoods business Kleenmaid and its spare parts offshoot Edis Service Logistics.

The lengthy trial began in September after almost five years of delays and Mr Young’s Legal Aid-funded defence team was headed by barrister Andrew Hoare.

On Monday morning, the jury were informed that Mr Young would self represent and that they should not draw any adverse inferences from the snap change.

Prosecutor Lincoln Crowley, acting on behalf of the Commonwealth DPP, is expected to call at least 55 witnesses to give evidence, including former director Gary Armstrong.

Kleenmaid went into voluntary administration eight years ago with nearly $100 million in debts.

The trial continues under Judge Brian Devereaux. — NewsRegional