Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A New Zealand woman has had her licence suspended over drink driving charges.
A New Zealand woman has had her licence suspended over drink driving charges. Jesper Wittorff
Crime

Kiwi tourist blows her licence driving wrong way down street

21st Oct 2018 9:11 AM | Updated: 10:44 AM

A TEEN tourist from New Zealand who drove the wrong way down a one-way street in Byron Bay last night then blew twice the legal blood alcohol limit.

Police were conducting mobile random breath tests in the Byron Bay CBD about 12.15am this morning when they observed the 18-year-old driving down the street, with four passengers on board.

Her car was stopped on Lawson St and she was subjected to a road side breath test that produced a positive result.

As a result she was detained for a formal breath analysis at Byron Bay Police Station, which have a reading of 0.108 grams of alcohol.

She was charged with mid-range PCA and her licence was suspended.

byron bay byron bay police editors picks mid-range drink driving northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Two hospitalised in Booyal crash

    Two hospitalised in Booyal crash

    News A MAN and woman were hospitalised after a single-car crash on Booyal Dallarnil Rd overnight.

    • 21st Oct 2018 11:30 AM
    Father of 6: Convicted Bundy sex offender set for release

    premium_icon Father of 6: Convicted Bundy sex offender set for release

    Crime Father of 6 pleads guilty to making child exploitation material

    Bruce Highway horror as man bashed in alleged carjacking

    premium_icon Bruce Highway horror as man bashed in alleged carjacking

    Crime "He came at me from behind...I had no idea what was happening."

    Local Partners