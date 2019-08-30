Kitty litter spat turns into alcohol-fuelled family rage

A KITTY litter tray calamity apparently spilled over into a domestic violence incident between an Ipswich couple.

A court this week heard a man threw a soiled nappy loudly at a bin and stormed around the house abusing his wife in front of their child.

Police were called and this week the 38-year-old man went before Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to contravening domestic violence protection order.

Police prosecutor Timothy Wise said the pair argued about the kitty litter tray after returning home from a party on July 28.

The man had been drinking, and had apparently used some unkind words towards his partner.

The court was told the man's wife locked herself in a bedroom.

Mr Wise said the man became aggressive toward police, clenched his fists, and yelling that he would kill himself.

When handcuffed he lashed out at the officers and attempted to run when being led to the police car.

He was physically restrained on the ground.

The court heard the man did not usually drink but his behaviour was fuelled by alcohol that afternoon.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had experienced physical violence by his father toward his mother when he was himself just a child.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler told the man he hoped the seriousness of what he did was not lost on him, commenting on the link with the violence he had experienced as a child with the conduct he had displayed.

With no previous offending the man was fined $1000, a conviction was not recorded.