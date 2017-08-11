26°
Kitty Flanagan set to smash it in Bundaberg

Eliza Goetze
| 11th Aug 2017 5:10 PM
BREAKING TABOOS: Kitty Flanagan will bring the laughs to Bundy.
BREAKING TABOOS: Kitty Flanagan will bring the laughs to Bundy.

"I CAN'T believe it.

"It's everywhere.

"It's your coffee, your avocado, your emails.”

Kitty Flanagan has a common phrase under her skin.

Smashing. It's everywhere.

"People say 'Mate, I'm smashing this burger',” she says over the phone.

"'I'm going to smash some cocktails'.

"There's not one thing that hasn't been smashed yet so I'm getting on board.”

The comedienne is bringing her stand up show - yes, it's called Smashing - to Bundaberg and she plans on smashing it out of the park.

She also just discovered a new target she wants to smash on her visit.

"I'm going to smash some sugar cane champagne while I'm there,” she said.

It's not the first time Flanagan has graced the banks of the Burnett River. She holds huge admiration for the tough spirit of the people of Bundy.

"I've got a very good relationship with Bundaberg,” she said.

"We came after the floods (in 2013) and I wasn't even sure if we were going to do the show.

"But the community spirit was fantastic. Even the SES came down.

"So I feel a little bit connected.

"In such hard times, everyone came out and had a wonderful time.

"I wore an SES uniform and handed out bottles of water - I'm not sure if the theatre was too happy about that.”

You've likely seen Flanagan on your TV a couple of times a week, on both The Weekly with Charlie Pickering delivering her no-bull explanations on the issue of the week, and on Utopia, where she relishes playing as a bitchy government PR staffer.

"My character gets to say all the things and speak to people in a way you'd never dare to,” she said.

"Who doesn't want to play the a*******?”

She also plans on smashing some taboos while she's here.

"I'm going to talk about sex,” she said.

It's going to be frank and honest - if there's one thing Flanagan doesn't like, it's unrealistic portrayals of topics like sex in Hollywood films.

"The thing is I'm actually bad at sex.

"You might be wondering how I know that, but someone told me.”

It was a moment of realisation and as only comedians do, Flanagan decide to turn it into a laugh.

The show will be something of a "journey” a la your favourite reality TV shows, covering other foibles of modern life like technology - including the collection of information on websites like Facebook and "how much people are willing to give of themselves”.

Her sister Penny will join her for some musical numbers.

"It's going to be funny,” she reassures us.

Don't take Kitty's word for it - see for yourself at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on Thursday, August 17.

Book on 4130 4100 or at moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au.

