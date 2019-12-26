Menu
Kitchen, homewares store goes bust owing thousands

by Hayden Johnson
26th Dec 2019 4:29 PM
AN ONLINE store specialising in selling brand name kitchen and homeware products was put into liquidation two days before Christmas owing thousands of dollars to creditors.

Gold Coast-based Nifty Homewares Pty Ltd was put under the control of liquidator Thyge Trafford-Jones on December 23.

The online family business sold well-known kitchenware and homeware products including Stanley Rogers, Wiltshire and Furi.

The small business was put into liquidation as debts climbed, with $71,344 owed to 12 creditors.

Nifty Homewares owes $28,942 to Paypal, $18,821 to Fackelmann Housewares and $6901 to Australia Post.

The homewares business has been operating for more than five years on the Gold Coast.

It started selling on eBay and Amazon before launching its own website.

The company was a regular attendee at the Cararra Markets and offered Zip Pay facilities.

Nifty Homewares has no assets or cash in the bank, according to a report on the company prepared by Mr Trafford-Jones.

In November dozens of businesses were placed into liquidation.

See The Courier-Mail's full list here.

