Kit Harington reveals Game of Thrones spoiler

He might be one of the world's most successful and highest paid actors, but that doesn't excuse Kit Harington from being banished to the doghouse every once in a while.

The 32-year-old, who plays Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, revealed his wife Rose Leslie, who was his on screen love in the earlier seasons of the fantasy drama, didn't talk to him for three days because he told her how the show would end.

Frankly Rose, we're all really jealous. We've been trawling fan theory websites since season 7 ended in 2017 and dissecting every word that's ever come out of George R.R. Martin's mouth to try and uncover a spoiler.

UK, London: Rose Leslie and Kit Harington hits the red carpet for the Olivier Awards at the Royal Opera House in London on April 3, 2016. (AAP Image/NEWZULU/Richard GOLDSCHMIDT). Richard GOLDSCHMIDT

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premieres on Foxtel direct from the US on April 15, 2019, and will be six episodes in total which are each reportedly the length of a feature film.

And while us GoT tragics are dying to see how it will end, Rose has known for nearly a year - and she ain't happy about it.

"I told my wife last year how it ended and she wouldn't talk to me for about three days," Harington told UK radio station KISS FM.

And in true GoT cast conduct, Harington gave the most cryptic explanation imaginable when discussing whether he was satisfied with the ending.

"I can't really answer whether I'm happy or not," he said. "I don't think it's about happy or sad, really. I'm satisfied with what they did, but I don't know whether I'll be really satisfied until I see it."

Thanks for nothing, Kit.

We go into the new season where many of the characters are gathering to fight the Army of the Dead in what will no doubt be an epic battle as the series comes to its conclusion.

While there are a string of varying plot lines that remain unanswered as we head into the finale, including the uncertainty around Jon's true identity, the biggest question on everyone's lips is who will end up sitting on the Iron Throne, with millions of fan theories circulating online as the countdown begins.

