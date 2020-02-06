Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas dead

Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, who was one of the world's biggest movie stars in the 1950s, has died aged 103.

His son, Michael Douglas, announced the death in a statement to People magazine.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," he wrote.

"To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

Kirk Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2018. Picture: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.

"Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet," Douglas added.

"Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad - I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."

The actor is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne Buydens.