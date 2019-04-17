Kirchner selected for Australia for Oceania Games

Bundaberg and St Luke's Anglican School student Hendre Kirchner has been selected for Australia to compete in the under-18 javelin throw at the Oceania Games.

Bundaberg and St Luke's Anglican School student Hendre Kirchner has been selected for Australia to compete in the under-18 javelin throw at the Oceania Games. Wes Tolhurst

ATHLETICS: Bundaberg track and field coach Les Kuorikoski keeps on producing when it comes to Rum City talent.

He helped Bundy's Taryn Gollshewsky to represent Australia and become the best in the country and now he is helping another to do the same.

St Luke's Anglican School student Hendre Kirchner has been picked to represent Australia at the upcoming Oceania Area Championships in Townsville.

He has been selected in under-18 to compete in javelin after finishing second in the under-17 competition at the nationals.

"My father called me up and told me what was happening,” Kirchner.

"It was very exciting.”

Kirchner qualified past those that had at least one more year of experience than him.

His throws in the U17 competition was better than all but one in the U18 event.

"A year from now, in U18, I want to be throwing seven metres further than now,” he said.

"It's pretty cool to think about that I am doing that well when they've had a year more to train.” Kirchner credits his success to his coach Kuorikoski and a decision to focus on javelin after being involved in track events and competing in triathlons.

"I've now got much more time to add muscle,” he said.

"There's no more overburn and not much cardio.

"Les has helped a lot, he loves coaching and is very nice and really good at what he does.”

Kirchner said he will train hard and aim to improve his technique ahead of the titles from June 25-28. "I'll be out to try my best, I've not been to one of these types of events before,” he said.

"So I hope to get a feel for the competition and compete against myself.

"A top three result would be nice if I can get it.”