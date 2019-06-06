Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fourteen crews attended the fire at Kippa-Ring.
Fourteen crews attended the fire at Kippa-Ring.
News

40 firefighters to contain dramatic blaze

by Sarah Matthews
6th Jun 2019 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAMPING store was engulfed in flames and took around 40 firefighters to contain on Brisbane's northside overnight.

Emergency services received several triple-0 calls just after midnight reporting the Brisbane Disposal and Camping Store on High Street at Kippa-Ring was "well-involved" in fire.

Fourteen separate fire crews attended the scene, and had the fire contained by around 1:30am this morning.

A spokesman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said a number of gas cylinders inside the store were exploding.

No one was injured in the fire.

The fire investigation unit are looking into the cause of the fire.

More Stories

business emergency services fire

Top Stories

    Dinosaur fights bikies, survives arson, moves to Bundy

    premium_icon Dinosaur fights bikies, survives arson, moves to Bundy

    Offbeat SHE'S stopped bikies fireboming a home, starred on Sunrise and A Current Affair and survived two arson attacks.

    Big list: Find out who is Bundy court today

    premium_icon Big list: Find out who is Bundy court today

    Crime Find out who will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

    • 6th Jun 2019 8:20 AM
    Pensioner feels ripped off by Ergon's service fee

    premium_icon Pensioner feels ripped off by Ergon's service fee

    News Bundaberg woman critical of electricity bill's hidden costs

    Data shows different scenario in doctor search

    premium_icon Data shows different scenario in doctor search

    Health More Bundaberg residents struggle to find a doctor.