King tides, showers and astronomical rarities on the way

A super blood red, blue moon will be the lunar gazers trifecta this month. Contributed

WHILE northern Australia is being hit by wild weather from a tropical low, with the potential to turn into a cyclone, Bundaberg is set for an elements shake up of its own.

This week Bundaberg's largest 2018 tide will wash across our shores on Thursday.

Maritime Safety predicts the summer king tide will hit 3.61m in the Rum City.

King tides occur when the gravitational forces of the Sun, Moon and earth align to pull on the water's surface.

And with a Super Blue Blood Moon on show Wednesday night, it's no surprise the ocean's rising on Thursday.

The astronomical rarity, three lunar phenomena occurring simultaneously, is the first of it's kind in 150 years.

The moon will be at its closest point in orbit to the earth, it's a blue moon because it is the second full moon of the month and blood moon because of the lunar eclipse - a very large, red full moon hasn't occurred since March 1866.

Surf Lifesaving Queensland regional operations manager Craig Holden said the high tides bring added danger to the beach

"From Sunday onwards the morning high tide heights will reach 3m and higher,” Mr Holden said.

"Therefore swimmers will need to be extremely cautious around creek and river mouths and particularly during the run out stage of the tide - beach-goers should avoid these locations next week during the outgoing tide.”

Residents in the Bundaberg region can also expect a break from the summer heat this week.

Bargara had some relief last night with 10mm of rain, Bundaberg recorded 5mm, Gooburrum 6mm, Gin Gin 6mm, Moore Park Beach 3mm and Bucca 1mm.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, more rain is forecast for later today, tomorrow and later in the week as the mercury drops 19-26 degrees.

The hottest day this year was on January 14, when temps rose to sweltering 34.9 degrees.