King Casper’s Melbourne return strictly business … sort of

Bad blood or not, Casper Ware just wants to win.

If that means having to blast Melbourne United off the floor on Melbourne Cup eve, then so be it.

The Sydney Kings star will suit up against his former club for the first time and the lethal shooter wants nothing more than to walk out of Melbourne Arena victorious.

Ware, 29, wanted to re-sign with United last off-season but the Kings detonated a record Melbourne offer at the negotiation table.

Casper Ware makes his return to Melbourne in a Kings uniform.

Despite conceding "more could have been done" in terms of retention, Ware has nothing but love for United, his former teammates and the fans that rode his downtown daggers with glee.

"I am where I am and I don't like to look back on it, but more could have been done," Ware told the Herald Sun.

"They went another way, hats off to them, right now I'm focused on Sydney and I'm happy that I'm here.

"Feeling good vibes and all that (is great but) I had to make the best decision for me and my career and I felt like coming to Sydney was that decision."

Both Ware and United have moved on since, and the respect for each other is mutual.

Ware has picked up where he left off last season, impacting at both ends of the hardwood.

With superstar Andrew Bogut a prolific playmaker also, there is less pressure or reliance on Ware to call every shot.

Will Andrew Bogut bring the hammer down on United? Picture: AAP

Despite having played across the globe, Ware has never suited up for two teams in the same league, so it will be a new experience.

"It's all about winning, that's all it's been about for me," Ware said.

"To put my team in the best situation at winning - if that's getting up and playing hard and going out there and trying to score or play defence, that's what I'm going to do for my team.

"You can't try and get too up for these games, but you can't bring it too down like it doesn't mean anything, got to stay level-headed and just be ready."

The Kings roll into Melbourne full of bluster, having defeated Adelaide 36ers last Saturday night in overtime to extend the glamour club's unbeaten streak to six.

Ware said the Kings' appetite to keep winning was "scary'.

"We're not satisfied being 6-0 and being happy about that," Ware said.

"We want to keep winning, not just win one, not just two, want to have a legacy, something like Perth - they're always winning."

Ware has not heard from any former teammates in the build up to the Melbourne Cup eve blockbuster, and with good reason.

"I think they know to do none of that," Ware laughed.

"I seem to play pretty well when we (opposition) talk mash, none of that's been going on."