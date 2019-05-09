Kindy's cooking with gas thanks to new kitchen

A NEW kitchen at a Burnett Heads kindergarten will give children educational cooking experiences thanks to a grant from the Federal Government's Stronger Communities Program.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt congratulated C&K Oaks Beach Community Kindergarten on its successful application from round 4 of the program.

"The C&K Oaks Beach Community Kindergarten received $13,035 for a new kitchen with a custom fit-out,” Mr Pitt said.

Mr Pitt said Stronger Communities had been successful for community groups and organisations such as the C&K Oaks Beach Community Kindergarten that would otherwise struggle to fund these types of projects.

C&K Oaks Beach Community Kindergarten director Rebecca Bowen said the kindy had been part of the community for the last 32 years, and it was important to keep the facilities up to date.

"Here at C&K Oaks Beach, we provide an environment for children to feel safe while engaging in active play-based learning,” Ms Bowen said.

"Our current kitchen was quite out of date and unfortunately our oven and stove no longer worked.

"We were thrilled to receive this grant and now have a kitchen which will allow us to continue engaging our children in practical hands-on learning experiences.

"We are lucky to be surrounded by a rich variety of local farms and produce here in the Burnett Heads region.

"Farmers send additional produce in to us, and we will now be able to use it to cook in our new kitchen with the children.”

The Stronger Communities Program offers eligible community groups grants of between $5000 and $20,000 for small capital projects.

All applications need to commit at least matching funding or in-kind contributions.

A fifth round of the Stronger Communities Program was announced in last month's federal budget, with $150,000 available for each electorate.