Kindy program to expand throughout southwest

ALL SMILES: More kindy children from the southwest will benefit from the expanding remote kindergarten program.

KINDERGARTEN students will be welcomed at 30 more regional schools over the next two years.

Education Minister Grace Grace announced the remote kindy program would expand, ensuring children from all over the state had equal and greater access to starting their school life.

"The Remote Kindergarten Pilot has been very successful in helping achieve his aim, with 239 children across 38 schools benefiting since it began in 2016," she said.

"We'll now transition from a pilot phase into a full, ongoing program from the start of 2019.

"Expanding into 30 more schools will provide much needed access to kindergarten for more than 100 extra children in remote areas that are located more than 50 kilometres from the nearest service."

Ms Grace said existing teachers would deliver the program, and teacher aides would be employed for 20 extra hours a week.

"This extra teacher aide time also gives an important employment boost in our most remote communities, which are currently experiencing drought," Ms Grace said

She said access to kindergarten was important, as it helps improve young children's literacy and numeracy skills, as well as social competence and school readiness.

"These are all important ingredients in a successful start to education."

Isolated Children's Parents' Association president Tammie Irons welcomed the expansion of the program, and the ongoing certainty it provided to schools already invovled.

"Face to face education is so important for children living in rural and remote parts of Queensland and the expansion of this program will ensure more kids have access to it," Ms Irons said.

Schools set to benefit: