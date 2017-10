ALL SMILES: 300 kindergarten children in Bundaberg will have their art work on display at the School of Arts building.

THE masterpieces from hundreds of local kindergarten children will be on display for the whole of Bundaberg to see.

Our Town is an exhibition by C&K Bundaberg and combines the works of art from more than 300 children.

The grand opening will be held tonight from 6pm at the School of Arts building, 184 Bourbong St.

If you can't make the opening, don't worry, you can still check out the exhibition every day this week from 10am to 2pm.