'Kindness': Heartfelt messages of support for firies

Chilli Ryan and Lejla Konjic with Emu Park Captain Wayne McMurtrie who stopped in at Goora Gan Steiner College to thank the children for their messages of support. Matt Taylor GLA271118FIRE

IT'S the heart-warming story that proves once and for all that our heroes are never alone on the front line.

As one of Queensland's biggest fire events continues to cause devastation and destruction through the Deepwater National Park, community spirit is taking over the towns of Agnes Water and 1770.

And leading the charge are the students at some of the region's schools. As crews battle to contain the monster blaze, children from Goora Gan Steiner School in Agnes Water having been making sandwiches and food packs to send to the frontline.

And contained in them are some very special notes.

"We did nearly two hundred yesterday, and all the kids took turns having four production lines to pack sandwhiches," school facilitator Melissa Thomson said.

"My husband is an auxiliary firie and we said what if we put some nice little notes in there so when they're opening their sandwhiches, they get some encouragement?"

"It's something our school does all the time, if someone comes in it's our way of showing appreciation and gratitude.

"We know first-hand how tired they get, how sick they get from the smoke, and they don't sleep, and when they're stuck out there and don't have contact with people."

There's 19 students at the school, ranging from prep to grade 3.

They have created cards with elaborate drawings, prayers for rain or simply two words - thank you.

It's a difficult time for the children who are noticing a different vibe around the town, with some of their families affected by the fire.

The initiative is an opportunity for the students to be open about what is happening despite difficulties in understanding.

Ms Thomson said she was so proud of her students, she was almost in tears.

"We're human beings," she said.

"It's about heart, and beyond anything you do or have or learn or grow up to be, what it always comes back to is human beings getting together and helping one another.

"It's kindness, and this is where it starts."

Captain of Emu Park Fire Brigade, Wayne McMurtrie stopped in to visit the students yesterday, to return the thanks.

"We had been here since Sunday morning early, but right in the middle of it one of the vehicles turned up with lunches prepared by the kids," he said. "At that point in time we took a five minute break, looked through the pictures and it was heartening.

"It's really clear that Agnes Water people pull together in a time of need, and even the kids are involved.

"The first thing we said was we'll hang on to these, and we weren't planning on dropping in to see the kids but this morning when we looked over them we had to come and give them our gratitude."