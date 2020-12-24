Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kind community members have rallied together to ensure a little boy who lost both his parents in a horrific incident this week has gifts to unwrap.
Kind community members have rallied together to ensure a little boy who lost both his parents in a horrific incident this week has gifts to unwrap.
Crime

Kind people set up gift drive for boy left without parents

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
24th Dec 2020 10:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

KIND community members have rallied together to ensure a little boy who lost both his parents in a horrific incident this week has gifts to unwrap this Christmas.

The tragic passing of Rebecca Walker, 46, left a five-year-old boy without parents, after his own father killed himself after taking Ms Walker's life in a suspected murder-suicide on Tuesday.

The boy's Gulliver home where the deaths occurred is still under investigation, leaving him with just the clothes on his back as his family is unable to go inside the Fulham Rd home.

Concerned Townsville residents came together to do what they could to help, and have set up a donation drop-off point at Ross Real Estate on Thursday, just in time for Christmas.

Ross Real Estate senior property specialist Carol Ward said the donations would be dropped off to the family in time for Christmas.

Any children's gifts, toys, vouchers, and other presents are welcomed.

The drop-off will close at 12pm today.

Originally published as Kind residents set up gift drive for boy left without parents

More Stories

crime domestic violence murder rebecca walker

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sunwater reveals what’s happening at Paradise

        Premium Content Sunwater reveals what’s happening at Paradise

        News From anchoring to testing of the roller compacted concrete, see what’s happening at Paradise Dam.

        LURED ONLINE: The Bundy men tricked by women on internet

        Premium Content LURED ONLINE: The Bundy men tricked by women on internet

        News THE internet has many good uses, but it can also be a platform for deception.

        Infestation destroying Agnes Water’s coastal trees

        Premium Content Infestation destroying Agnes Water’s coastal trees

        Environment Here’s what has caused the deaths of the iconic trees on the Agnes foreshores.

        INTERACTIVE MAP: Bundy’s 2020 Christmas light displays

        Premium Content INTERACTIVE MAP: Bundy’s 2020 Christmas light displays

        News Add some sparkle to your festive season with our list of Christmas light locations...