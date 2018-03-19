Kind man unknowingly helps Bundy thief rob his family jewels

JAILED: Erin Rose Rogers was jailed after pleading guilty to a raft of offences including stealing more than $6500 worth of jewellery.

JAILED: Erin Rose Rogers was jailed after pleading guilty to a raft of offences including stealing more than $6500 worth of jewellery. Facebook

WHEN Erin Rose Rogers was busted inside a Bundaberg home, she spun a story about needing help after being assaulted by her boyfriend.

The home-owner had been lying on his couch when he noticed someone walk into his house, and initially thought it was his wife.

Realising he didn't know the strange female, the man confronted Rogers and said "who the hell are you and what are you doing here?”

That's when Rogers said she "needed help” and the man, obviously feeling sorry for Rogers, offered to drive her to where she wanted to go.

It wasn't until about two hours later when the man's wife and daughter returned home that he realised he'd unwittingly helped Rogers get away with more than $6500 worth of jewellery stolen from their Maynard St home.

Appearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Rogers, 33, pleaded guilty today to more than 20 charges including the the break and enter and theft on September 24 last year.

Among the other charges were three counts of driving unlicensed as a repeat offender, six counts of breaching bail conditions, drug offences and assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard the offences were committed in Bundaberg between October 2016 and September last year.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt told the court in July last year Rogers had assaulted an associate who refused to let her "borrow” some marijuana.

Yelling "I'm not leaving here with nothing”, the court heard Rogers hit the victim 12 times to the head and six times to the ribs, leaving her bloody and bruised.

But the court also heard Rogers' own life had been marred by tragedy, which included the brutal murder of her mother when Rogers was just 15. Defence lawyer Edwina Rowan said Rogers had been addicted to heroin, which she overcame with the help of a detective assigned to her mother's murder case, but she fell back into drugs and alcohol abuse later in life.

The court heard Rogers had also been diagnosed with significant mental health issues and had nothing to show despite being awarded a $40,000 compensation payout in 2011.

Magistrate John Smith sentenced Rogers to a head sentence of one year and eight months with a parole release date of August 17 this year.

Rogers was also disqualified from driving for one year and nine months.