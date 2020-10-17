Kind gesture on Bargara beach is all fun and games

KIND GESTURE: With the assistance of some not-for-profit community groups, Bargara resident Maxine Stauffer has created a beach library for children to borrow toys while playing on the beach. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

KIND GESTURE: With the assistance of some not-for-profit community groups, Bargara resident Maxine Stauffer has created a beach library for children to borrow toys while playing on the beach. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

SHARING is caring and Bargara beachgoers are practising what they preach.

One night when local woman Maxine Stauffer was scrolling through her Facebook feed, she came across a photo of a handmade library containing toys for children to borrow and play with on the beach.

KIND GESTURE: With the assistance of some not-for-profit community groups, Bargara resident Maxine Stauffer has created a beach library for children to borrow toys while playing on the beach. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Comments began flooding in with many residents saying they wish "we had one here", so Ms Stauffer round up the troops and with the assistance of local not-for-profit organisations, the sweet sentiment came to fruition.

"Coral Coast Christian Church is a very community minded organisation, with a men's shed that operates every Tuesday and Thursday," Ms Stauffer said.

"The church family also run Bubs and Kids, a charitable arm of the church where families in need can come along and take items or grandmothers can borrow goods when family are visiting and return them after use."

Everything is free at Bubs and Kids with clothing, toys and household items available, as well as all the baby necessities from highchairs and strollers, to cots and bedding.

"We also have a few items for sale to help us pay off the mortgage on the building, but it is a really wonderful service," Ms Stauffer said.

"The idea of sharing the library is to promote the facilities at the Men's Shed and Bubs and Kids."

BORROW, ENJOY, RETURN: Maxine Stauffer said she asks parents to return or replace items borrowed by children to ensure others don’t miss out. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Filled with all the beach toys a child would desire, the library contains everything from buckets and spades, to balls, trucks and diggers.

"I sent the picture (of the beach library) to the boys from the Men's Shed and just a week later, here we are with the brand new box that they built," Ms Stauffer said.

"Some children will fall in love with something, but we do ask parents to teach your children what a library is - select an item, use it, enjoy it and return it.

"I really hope my idea will be used well and parents will not have to cart a lot of stuff to the beach."

BEACH LIBRARY: Filled with all the beach toys a child would desire, the library contains everything from buckets and spades, to balls, trucks and diggers. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Ms Stauffer said any toy donations for the beach library are welcome, with items likely to deteriorate overtime.

The beach library is at the Miller St entrance of Kellys Beach in Bargara.

Coral Coast Christian Church is at 596 Windermere Rd, Bargara.

Bubs and Kids and Men's Shed operates on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9am to midday. All company and donations are welcome.