The crash site at the corner of Eggleton and Garden Sts, Blacktown. Pictures: Steve Tyson/TNV
News

Dead teenager slipped out of seatbelt

by Marnie Cohen
15th Oct 2018 5:25 AM
A TEENAGER killed when the car she was a passenger in slammed into a power pole in Western Sydney early yesterday has been remembered as a "kind and beautiful soul" by her friends.

Kasey Xuereb, 17, had apparently fallen asleep in the back seat and slipped under her seatbelt before the accident.

Police said her friend's Mazda 6 mounted a kerb and collided with a pole at the corner of Eggleton and Garden streets in Blacktown at 5.30am.

"All four passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time … She was lounging down in the back seat and appears to have slipped through," Chief Inspector Trevor Peterson said.

Grieving friends paid tribute to Kasey on social media, describing her as a "kind and beautiful soul" and "gorgeous".

Police said all four people in the car were wearing seatbelts but Ms Xuereb appears to have fallen asleep and slipped out of hers. Pictures: Steve Tyson/TNV
The car's driver, 18-year-old Cameron Cook was taken to hospital with minor injuries. A 15-year-old girl was taken to Westmead Hospital with a skull fracture, while a 17-year-old girl suffered minor injuries.

 

 

People gathered at the crash site on Sunday.
