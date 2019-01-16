Kind act drives mum to tears after birthday horror

ON A ROLL Samantha Woodgate with the keys to the car which was given to her by Clint and Toni-Michelle Davies from Empire Autos Queensland.

ON A ROLL Samantha Woodgate with the keys to the car which was given to her by Clint and Toni-Michelle Davies from Empire Autos Queensland. Mike Knott BUN160119CAR1

A SINGLE mum has received the surprise of her life from a generous business after she endured what could only be described as the 30th birthday from hell.

Bundaberg businesswoman and mother of three Samantha Jayne Woodgate described herself as "a bit relaxed” when it came to security, but after a heartbreaking incident on her birthday, that all changed.

While she relaxed at home, watching TV on the night of December 9, she was completely unaware that a thief was driving away with her Mitsubishi Lancer.

"I was devastated - I've worked really hard to provide that car for my children ... it's honestly been one of the most mentally challenging things I've been through,” she said.

A week later, police informed her that her car had been located trashed, crashed and completely written off.

Heartbroken, the loss of her car affected both her home life and her Samantha Jayne clothing business, causing her to seek counselling after the incident became too much for her mental health.

"It's being scared at night and the anxiety that I have from it that I need to get sorted,” she said.

On Tuesday, Ms Woodgate visited Empire Autos Queensland, a newly opened second-hand dealership on Thabeban St, with a plan to put a deposit on a Peugeot with a rent-to-buy contract.

But owners Clint and Toni-Michelle Davies had a different plan in mind.

The couple had seen Ms Woodgate's posts on Facebook about her hardship over the past month and decided rather than letting her pay off the $2500 car, they would gift it to her instead.

"Being a single mum and going through a bit of a rough time at the moment, I thought we should do something to help,” Mr Davies said.

He said he loved the Bundaberg community and he believed doing good deeds would attract positive karma.

"Hopefully she'll be able to get back on track with life,” he said. Ms Woodgate said her $500 deposit was used to cover registration and stamp-duty, and that was all she would be expected to pay.

She said she was very grateful for the generosity of Mr and Mrs Davies, whose act of kindness helped her to continue working on her business while supporting her kids.

"I was in tears, I just couldn't stop crying ... I never expected something like that to happen to me,” she said.