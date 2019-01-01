Menu
Tracey Petersen was last seen in Kin Kora on December 25.
News

Kin Kora woman missing since Christmas Day

1st Jan 2019 6:05 PM | Updated: 6:22 PM

POLICE are seeking the public's help to locate a 45-year-old woman missing in the Gladstone region.  

Tracey Petersen was last seen in Kin Kora on December 25, and has not made contact with family since.  

Police hold concerns for her safety.  

Queensland Police

She is described as 163cm tall, Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes.  

She is believed to be travelling in her blue 2016 Toyota Corolla with Queensland registration number 587WSD. 

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police.

