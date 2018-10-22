Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Monday morning’s podium green room was slightly more awkward, after notoriously untalkative Kimi Raikkonen struck up a conversation with Lewis Hamilton.
Monday morning’s podium green room was slightly more awkward, after notoriously untalkative Kimi Raikkonen struck up a conversation with Lewis Hamilton.
Motor Sports

F1 star’s awkward post-race question

by Staff writers
22nd Oct 2018 2:20 PM

LEWIS Hamilton didn't need reminding that he failed to sew up his fifth Formula One world title at the United States Grand Prix.

But he received an untimely reminder anyway, courtesy of race winner Kimi Raikkonen.

The pair sat after the race with second-place Max Verstappen in the podium green room, where drivers regularly tip-toe around awkward conversation, knowing the entire world is listening.

Monday morning's green room was slightly more awkward, after notoriously untalkative Raikkonen struck up conversation with Hamilton.

"Did you win the championship or not?" Raikkonen asked.

"No," replied Hamilton, who was one position short of clinching the title.

The question prompted some laughter among others in the room, before Raikkonen defensively said: "I didn't know."

Hamilton appeared to take the question in good grace as he smiled and took a seat.

The Briton now needs just a seventh-place finish at the Mexican Grand Prix next week to clinch his fifth Formula 1 world title.

Related Items

f1 formula one kimi raikkonen lewis hamilton motorsport us grand prix

Top Stories

    Double rescue for VMR crew

    Double rescue for VMR crew

    News IT TURNED out to be a busy Sunday for the crew of Bundy Rescue who helped two boaties in trouble off the coast.

    Eight people police want to speak to in Bundy

    premium_icon Eight people police want to speak to in Bundy

    Crime Officers investigating spate of shoplifting offences

    Two taken to hospital after separate motorbike crashes

    Two taken to hospital after separate motorbike crashes

    News Emergency services respond to two different motorcycle crashes

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Every step of Fraser Island royal visit

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Every step of Fraser Island royal visit

    News Prince Harry and wife Meghan have just landed at Hervey Bay Airport.

    Local Partners