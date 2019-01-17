Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INNOVATION AHEAD: The new owners of Kimberley Kampers said they are determined to keep manufacturing in Ballina while sourcing global technology.
INNOVATION AHEAD: The new owners of Kimberley Kampers said they are determined to keep manufacturing in Ballina while sourcing global technology. Contributed
Business

Kimberley Kampers' new owners strive to be world's best

Alison Paterson
by
16th Jan 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 18th Jan 2019 6:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Brett McLaren and James Cockburn decided to buy Kimberley Kampers, they knew they would be putting their heart and soul into the business.

Mr McLaren said the pair were determined to ensure under their management, the Kimberley Kampers brand would shine brightly.

The former general manager of the firm which was founded in 1993, Mr McLaren said the business would continue manufacturing in Ballina, while encompassing the world's best technology.

"Kimberley Kampers will retain our global sourcing, it was incredibly adept at this which helped keep our product at the forefront of the industry, but we are also passionate about local manufacture," he said.

"I'm a huge advocate of rural and regional business and we will leverage the local expertise, will certainly use local suppliers wherever possible and will continue to employ skilled locals."

Mr McLaren said they were looking to start manufacturing again in March and begin production on a small scale with a staff of between 20 to 25.

"We expect to have a ramp-up period over the next few months and over the next two to three years expand closer to the past levels of production," he said.

In April the full range will be revealed at the Sydney Caravan Camping and Supershow.

"We will be unveiling some enhancements to the Kimberley Kampers designs," he said.

"The guiding principal has been 'travel small and light but camp large with plenty of room to enjoy the great outdoors' and have it hassle-free and will adhere to this."

Mr McLaren said one of the reasons he and Mr Cockburn were so passionate about the company was because it had so many customers equally loyal to the business.

"Our campers and caravans are there to augment their travel, not be the travel experience," he said.

"Our customer base has predominately moved through the product range as they enjoy independent travel to beautiful parts of Australia and we don't see this changing."

Mr McLaren said he and Mr Cockburn, who was formally the Kimberley Kampers agent in Queensland, understood the huge opportunity to build on the brand's heritage of innovation, quality and reliability.

"We can now look at how we do things from a production perspective," he said.

"Now we can build processes and systems in line with our ideals and values".

More Stories

ballina business kimberley kampers regional business technology
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    UP IN SMOKE: Staggering amount locals are spending

    premium_icon UP IN SMOKE: Staggering amount locals are spending

    News SMOKING. It's a choice made by millions of people across Australia, and Bundaberg is no different.

    20-year-old taken to hospital after South Kolan rollover

    premium_icon 20-year-old taken to hospital after South Kolan rollover

    News A VEHICLE with a young woman inside has left the road and rolled.

    • 17th Jan 2019 7:48 AM
    Claims of drug abuse in region's aged care homes

    premium_icon Claims of drug abuse in region's aged care homes

    News 'I don't think they realise how bad the situation is'

    SHARP MESSAGE: Controversial TV ad challenges masculinity

    premium_icon SHARP MESSAGE: Controversial TV ad challenges masculinity

    Offbeat Bundy experts, locals back ad sparking controversy around world

    • 17th Jan 2019 7:07 AM