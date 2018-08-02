Sacked principal plots his comeback

FORMER Kimberley College principal Paul Thomson is claiming unfair dismissal after he was sensationally sacked in June.

Mr Thomson told News Queensland today his Fair Work Commission hearing would be on August 9.

The principal was sacked, along with his wife Jennifer Thomson, daughter Amy and her husband Kevin Ferguson, amid allegations of financial mismanagement at the private school in Carbrook, south of Brisbane.

Mr Thomson's other daughter Deborah Horn, who is a deputy principal, remains suspended.

When asked whether he was hopeful he would get his job back at the college, Mr Thomson said his unfair dismissal hearing was next week.

"We (family) have put in literally hundreds of hours of work," he said.

Sacked Kimberley College principal Paul Thomson with wife Jennifer

In an interview with A Current Affair tonight, Mr Thomson said first-class plane tickets for his family's trip to Europe were necessary because he had a blood clot and his daughter Amy had just given birth and needed privacy while feeding.

Mr Thomson also said loaning her over $380,000 was acceptable because Kimberley College was going to profit from the repayments.

"I've done things like that for years," he said.

The former principal also said the board left his pay rise up to him while admitting the $30,000 in cash that was found on site recently should have been in a bank.

It comes after The Courier-Mail revealed serious concerns about the school's finances, after over $700,000 was spent on trips and $6.3 million in unpaid school fees was outstanding.

Over $690,000 in unauthorised bonuses and back pay was also found.

Board chairman Paul Wilton - who is considering standing down at the college's annual general meeting, which needs to be held no later than November 30 - said the board was dealing with a number of significant issues, including financial mismanagement and administrative failures.

"These matters are currently before the court, so it is not appropriate for the college to comment in the media," he said.

"Our focus is on continuing to provide a high standard of education for Kimberley College students and support our teaching staff and community."

The entrance to Kimberley College at Carbrook

It follows a new revelation that several buildings at the school were constructed without the necessary approvals while Mr Thomson was principal.

Logan City Council confirmed it was investigating the school, however would not comment any further.

When asked whether all of the buildings on the school grounds had received the necessary approvals, Mr Thomson said, "As far as I know they should be.

"That's the architect's job, is to make sure they (buildings) do have engineering inspections.

"The recent building program was conducted by architects, and part of the architect's job is to register the buildings with the council."

It is understood the school's futsal ground, which the board initially knocked back, was also built without the necessary approvals during school holidays in 2016.