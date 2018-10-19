Kim K shocks with naked Insta posts

Kim K takes it all off again.

KIM Kardashian has posed naked for a sizzling new make-up advert.

To help launch the latest collection in her cosmetics line, the 37-year-old lies on a bed covered in blue silk sheets, with her head hanging over the end to show off her striking silver make-up, The Sun reports.

With her dark hair styled in waves around her shoulders, Kim covers her bare breasts with her fingertips, while part of the sheet covers her crotch to protect her modesty.

With on leg raised, her flat stomach and slim pins are also on display.

Kim captioned the shot on her Instagram page: "A little silver eye this morning! Flashing Lights Collection by @david_lachapelle Available this Friday Exclusively on Kkwbeauty.com."

The mother-of-three's fans gushed over the sexy image, with one writing: "I love your confidence" while another added: "So beautiful Kim."

A third agreed, writing: "Looking like a goddess!!" while a fourth wrote: "Why is Kim so perfect."

Her post comes just hours after a previous image from the same shoot was posted on her Instagram.

This time, it was a male model who posed naked while Kim wore a revealing silver bodysuit.

In the snap, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast member can be seen on her hands and knees on a sofa as the nude man holds a mirror.

Kim can be seen wearing a skimpy silver outfit and see-through boots as she gazes into the camera.

This time, her make-up is vivid blue, which stands out against her dark hair and grey outfit.

