Footage that could help find assassin

A CREEPING figure caught on camera fleeing a south Brisbane home in a light-coloured car could be the key to solving the brazen killing of a respected Chinese doctor.

Luping Zeng, 56, was found in his garage on Delfin Drive at MacGregor with a single gunshot wound to his chest about 11.40pm on Monday.

His family, including his two adult children, rushed downstairs to help him and he was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital where he died soon after.

Dr Zeng - a respected member of Brisbane's Chinese community - is a skin cancer doctor with more than 30 years experience, according to his online profile.

He worked Waterford 7-Day Medical Centre and Skin Cancer Clinic.

Doctor Luping Zeng was killed in the garage of his Macgregor home.

The murder has shaken Brisbane's Chinese community to its core, with one leader calling the cowardly killing "outrageous".

More than 20 detectives from Upper Mt Gravatt and the state's Homicide Unit were yesterday assigned to the case, with police investigating whether a man caught on a neighbour's CCTV footage was known to Dr Zeng.

Detectives spent yesterday speaking to dozens of residents in the exclusive MacGregor Park estate.

One neighbour said he heard a single gunshot followed by a "five-second scream".

"It was not a normal scream from the guy. It was him crying out," the neighbour said.

According to the neighbour, six people live in the house - Dr Zeng, his wife and two daughters, as well as grandparents.

Forensics officers the scene of the fatal shooting in MacGregor. Picture: AAP/David Clark

Acting Detective Inspector Steven McCartney said a major investigation had been launched.

"At this point we believe it's just one person but it could possibly be more," he said.

"The garage door was open and (Dr Zeng) was tending to pack his car for today's work … This is just a tragic event that's occurred.

"This is a matter that members of the community should be concerned about, but take comfort in the fact that QPS is expending a lot of resources in identifying who is responsible for this."

The murder comes after a spate of carjacking in Brisbane's south, but police are still investigating the possible motive.

The victim's car - a black BMW SUV - was left untouched.

Police are still investigating the motive for the shooting. Picture: Liam Kidston.

Dr Zeng's wife is also a doctor and the children are studying to be doctors, the neighbour said.

"They're quite nice people. I don't know what the hell happened," he said.

The Mainland Chinese Society of Queensland condemned the shooting murder of Dr Zeng.

"We feel very sorry for this and we pay our respects to him and his family," society president Fan Chen said.

"We strongly condemn these actions - to go onto someone's property and shoot them is outrageous."

Federal MP Graham Perrett, who works closely with ethnic communities in his electorate, said it was a tragedy.

"To see such horror and tragedy on the street is shocking," Mr Perrett, who happened to doorknock Delfin Drive at the weekend, said.

"I know the community will be devastated."

After graduating from medical school overseas, Dr Zeng began studying plastic and reconstructive surgery where he went on to forge an 11-year career.

That would become the foundation for him to take on his next career move as a skin cancer doctor and he moved to Australia in 2000, his profile says.

He obtained the Fellowship of Royal Australian College of General Practice in 2006 and undertook postgraduate study in skin cancer medicine at University of Queensland.

His profile says he was awarded a Master of Medicine (Skin Cancer), and became an accredited skin cancer doctor with Skin Cancer College Australia.

"Equipped with advanced training and sophisticated surgical skill, Dr Zeng has shifted his focus onto Skin Cancer Medicine and possesses exceptional competence in providing more comprehensive and complex skin cancer services to his patients, especially dealing with intricate skin cancer lesion located in face, nose, ears and lower legs," the profile reads.

Queensland Shandong Association President Peter Zhuang leaves flowers at the scene. Picture: AAP/David Clark

"He is passionate about skin cancer detection, diagnosis and management, aiming to achieve the best cosmetic outcome during the process of skin cancer services."

Police are asking everyone in the MacGregor area near Delfin Dr to check their CCTV and dashcam footage for a light coloured sedan or hatchback that was seen around 11.40pm.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or police on 131 444.