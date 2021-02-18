Menu
Killing Heidi has been cancelled from the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.
News

Killing Heidi cancels Agnes Blues Fest due to border closure

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
18th Feb 2021 8:07 AM
Headline act Killing Heidi will not be playing at this year's Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival. 

Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival announced the change was "unavoidable" with the rock band unable to make it to Queensland due to the ongoing border restrictions in Victoria.

High energy band Mason Rack will be replacing Killing Heidi instead. 

The Gold Coast performer will be playing on Saturday from 7.45pm.

Mason Rack Band has been announced as the headline act for the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.
He's played alongside artists such as Phil Emmanuel, Tex Perkins, Lisa Hunt, Renee Geyer, Xavier Rudd and Jimmy Barnes.

The artist has also rocked out at festivals such as Adelaide International Guitar Festival, Byron Bay Bluesfest, Woodford Folk Festival, Cairns Blues Festival, Saltwater Festival, and Gympie Music Muster.

Mason Rack said he brings "smokey music" to audiences.

"I just want to bring the best, meanest, horniest, rockin', swampy, smokey music to my audiences," he said.

"It's a show, more than just the music, it's a visual experience too".

