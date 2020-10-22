Residents of NSW are being warned about funnel-web spiders with the forecast wet weather and humid temperatures creating "perfect conditions" for the deadly creatures to thrive.

The Australian Reptile Park is notifying the public to keep a close eye out for the spiders and to practice extreme caution should they come across one.

Male funnel-webs leave their burrows after heavy rainfall in search of a mate and are known to end up in houses and residential gardens.

The park's reptiles and Spider keeper, Jake Meney, said the public must remain vigilant, aware and safe when dealing with funnel-web spiders.

"The recent rain brings humid conditions where funnel-web spiders thrive," he said.

"It's important that Australians are across the correct first aid and know how to safely catch the spiders, so that we can continue to milk them and save lives.

"We rely on public donations of funnel-web spiders to build up our milking individuals."

The milking of funnel-webs is common practice in Australia to create lifesaving anti-venom and the public are urged to catch the spiders and bring them to a drop off location if they feel it is safe to do.

Male funnel-webs will be leaving their burrows soon in search of a mate,

"When found inside homes, Sydney funnel-webs prefer cool, damp places like the laundry, garage, or in shoes left out on the ground," Mr Meney added.

Funnel-web spider venom is used for life saving antivenom at the Australian Reptile Park

"It is best to ensure you are not leaving washing out and clothing on the floors, if you leave your shoes outside - make sure you give them a tap on the ground before putting your foot in blindly as shoes can be the perfect little burrow for funnel-webs.

"Pool filters should also be checked and cleaned regularly."

Sydneysiders are advised to remain calm in the event of a bite, apply pressure immobilisation bandage and to make their hospital immediately.

Originally published as Killer spiders about to unleash on NSW