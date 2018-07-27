Menu
Meninga had a daughter, Sara, with then prison guard Tracy Billinghurst, or Pomeroy.
Released killer now free to spend time with daughter

23rd May 2014 8:39 AM
RELEASED killer and rapist Bevan Meninga is now free to spend more time with a child he fathered while behind bars.

The daughter would now be a young teenager.

Meninga, 42, (pictured) was released from jail on Wednesday, after serving 21 years of a life sentence for the murder of 19-year-old Coast woman Cheree Richardson in 1991.

A spokesman from Queensland Corrective Services said it did not discuss private matters related to prisoners due to privacy provisions.

"A relationship between a prisoner and correctional officer is a breach of the Code of Conduct and is subject to an Ethical Standards investigation," he said.

"Prisoners may maintain contact with persons outside prison through telephone, mail and personal visits."

Visitors had to be approved by a prison manager or delegate.

The spokesman said conjugal visits were not permitted in Queensland correctional centres, and deflected any further inquiries.

"Statistics pertaining to QCS can be sought by lodging a Right to Information request with the Department of Justice and Attorney-General."

Meninga's release came with strict parole conditions including that he may not live on the Sunshine Coast and must undergo regular drug and alcohol testing.

