Killer denied parole after beheading his partner

A Brisbane man who beheaded his de facto wife has been denied release under No Body No Parole laws.

Geoffrey Paul De Jackson, 31, a part-time security guard, murdered his lover Cynthia Kay Verdich, 41 in the kitchen of their Paddington home in May 1991.

Items belonging to Ms Verdich - a financial-fraud investigator - were discovered by a member of the public in a wheelie bin in the CBD.

When confronted by police De Jackson claimed his partner was missing.

A day after he was charged with murder her naked, headless body was found in an Ashgrove quarry. Her head has never been found.

De Jackson was found guilty later that year and sentenced to life in prison.

Last year the killer made an application for parole.

Under No Body No Parole laws convicted murderers, whose victim's bodies have not been found, cannot be released unless they have co-operated with an attempt to find them.

After his application De Jackson claimed he had thrown Ms Verdich's severed head into the Brisbane River near the Botanical gardens.

Police divers scoured the area but failed to find anything.

In November he was taken from custody to conduct a walk around in the Gardens with police.

Lawyers for De Jackson told the Parole Board that their client had co-operated with Queensland Police in an attempt to find Ms Verdict's head.

The Parole Board noted De Jackson had previously stated he disposed of her head in a wheelie bin.

The Board said it was unlikely that it would ever be found given the passage of time.

"The Applicant has told numerous lies at different times, in relation to both the murder and the victim's location," it said in a parole decision released today.

These lies convinced the Board that De Jackson's claim about the victim's location to be neither "truthful, credible or reliable."

His parole was denied.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

