Killer dad’s mistress breaks silence

A KILLER dad sent a chilling text message to his mistress soon after he slaughtered his pregnant wife and two little girls.

The Sun reports that Chris Watts, 33, told Nichol Kessinger his family had "gone" at around 3.45pm on August 13, the very day Shannan, 34, Bella, four, and Celeste, three, were reported missing.

Ms Kessinger has finally broken her silence and recalled receiving the emotionless and cold message, which followed a dozen of other normal messages they had shared throughout the working day.

Reading the news, she became even more confused when she realised journalists were outside his house, and she was horrified to learn he was still married to a woman who was 15 weeks pregnant.

Ms Kessinger had starting dating Watts in early July, believing he was separated and at the end of divorce proceedings.

"When he spoke to me he was very soft-spoken. He appeared to be a good listener," she told the Denver Post. "He's a liar. He lied about everything."

She says she started seeing him about four to five times a week and that he didn't wear a wedding ring, telling her he was in the final stages of a divorce.

Chris Watts with his daughters, Bella and Celeste. Picture: Supplied

Ms Kessinger later added: "I thought, 'If he was able to lie to me and hide something that big, what else was he lying about'?"

Keen to find out what had really happened, Ms Kessinger began to quiz Watts via text, but he repeatedly changed his story and changed the subject, she claimed.

Chris Watts and his wife Shanann. Picture: Facebook

The following day she thought to herself, "he was telling me so many lies that I eventually told him that I did not want to speak to him again until his family was found".

But she decided to tell police about her relationship with Watts, and what he had told her. She is one of the people listened on the prosecution's witness list.

"I just wanted to help … with a pregnant woman and two children missing, I was going to do anything that I could," she said.

Chris Watts has confessed to killing his family and will be sentenced next week. Picture: AP

In an interview with Denver7 on Monday, Watts' mother Cynthia said she had an idea he was having an affair.

"I think there may have been an emotional relationship prior to (Shanann) her leaving to come to North Carolina and it may have progressed into something else once she was gone," she said. "Chris didn't talk to us a lot about any of his personal life but you could see it when you went to visit."

Chris Watts and Shanann Watts. Picture: Facebook

Watts' family have come under fire after saying he was "railroaded" into taking a plea deal and they believe his story that Shanann murdered their two girls and that he killed her in a fit of anger.

Shannen's parents, Frank and Sandra Rzucek blasted the claims made by Watts' family.

"Chris Watts still chose to dump the bodies of his own family in oil tanks. And Chris Watts still chose to lie about it until he could lie no more. He pleaded guilty to murdering his family because he is guilty," they said.

Chris Watts and Shanann Watts with their daughters. Picture: Facebook

Watts, 33, struck the plea deal to avoid the death penalty after slaying Shanann Watts, Celeste, three, and four-year-old Bella at their family home in August.

On November 6, he sobbed in court as he pleaded guilty to five counts of murder in the first degree, three counts of tampering with a deceased human body and one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy.

Watts' plea deal sets out that he serves three consecutive life sentences for the three murders.

Shanann's body was found buried in a shallow grave and the girls had been dumped in oil tanks on the property of Watts' former employer.

He was arrested the following day and charged with first degree murder and other felony counts in the slayings.

Police say Watts had informed his wife on August 13 - the night before her disappearance - that he wanted to separate and was having an affair.

According to court documents, an investigation determined that Watts, who was fired from his job at Anadarko Petroleum on the day of his arrest, "was actively involved in an affair with a co-worker".

Watts will be sentenced to life in prison next week.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission