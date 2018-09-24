Killer dad ‘confessed’ after chat with father

Chris Watts has reportedly confessed to killing his wife, Shan’ann, and their two young daughters. Picture: Supplied

Chris Watts has reportedly confessed to killing his wife, Shan’ann, and their two young daughters. Picture: Supplied

CHRIS Watts, the American father-of-two who confessed to killing his pregnant wife and two daughters reportedly made the admission after having a conversation with his father.

Watts, 33, had changed his story multiple times to police after the disappearance of his wife Shan'ann, 34, and their two young daughters on August 13 in Colorado.

Watts originally told police he didn't know where his family was, saying he and his wife had a "civil" but "emotional" conversation about him wanting to separate after nearly six years of marriage.

However, when confronted with evidence that he was having an affair, People magazine reported that Watts told police he "would tell the truth after speaking with his dad" who was at the police station at the time.

Chris Watts is charged with murdering his wife and two daughters. Picture: Facebook

He then confessed "the truth" of what happened.

Police allowed the two to speak, after which Watts allegedly said his wife and children were dead, and their bodies were concealed at an oil work site.

Watts claimed, he'd strangled Shan'ann in a "rage" after watching her strangle Celeste, 3. He said he saw four-year-old Bella's body, still and blue, on her bed.

In Watts' telling, Shan'ann had apparently acted out of revenge: He said he witnessed the strangulation right after telling Shan'ann he wanted to separate.

Once all three were dead, Chris told police, he put their bodies in his truck and drove them to a remote oilfield some 40 miles east. There, authorities found Shan'ann in a shallow grave with the girls hidden in oil tanks, where they had been for days.

But police say Watts is lying.

Police say there is “no evidence” to suggest Shan’ann Watts killed her children. Picture: Facebook

"The theory that she [Shan'ann] did it doesn't hold any water," a source close to the investigation told People.

"There is absolutely no evidence that she killed her children."

Meanwhile, Watts' lawyers are asking the court to investigate whether prosecutors have leaked damaging information about their client to the press. Prosecutors have denied the accusation.

Watts was arrested late on August 15, the same day he was fired from the oil company where he had worked. Authorities announced on August 16 that the bodies of his family had been recovered.

Chris Watts confessed to killing wife Shan’ann and daughters Bella, four, and Celeste, three. Picture: Supplied

He is charged with first-degree murder, among other crimes, in all three deaths.

He has not yet entered a plea and remains behind bars, where he has grown "despondent" and depressed, according to a source who has recently spoken with him. "The gravity of the situation has hit him like a ton of bricks," a source told People magazine last week.