Kilkivan pot grower says 80 plants were for his own use

A GYMPIE magistrate has queried the courtroom claims of a confessed Kilkivan district drug grower, that his 80 marijuana plants were for his own use for back pain.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan described as "inherently improbable" the claim by David John Truscott that plants discovered at a second patch were part of the same crop, transplanted after Truscott noticed signs of his first plot being discovered.

He also questioned Truscott's claim of a disabling back injury and his associated use of marijuana for pain relief.

Mr Callaghan noted references presented by Truscott, in which others had praised his physical work, saying some of these did not seem consistent with a back problem.

The court was told Kingaroy and Toowoomba-based Rural Crime Squad officers and Kilkivan police investigated, after discovering a crop of about 80 plants, with a water storage and irrigation system. The set-up included four 1000-litre water tanks, piping, deep cycle batteries, a water pump and solar panels.

Hidden surveillance cameras left at the site recorded two men, including Truscott, removing items.

Police raiding Truscott's Webb Rd home some time later also found a shipping container with a small hydroponics set-up, as well as the 80 plants which Truscott said he had transplanted.

Truscott, who pleaded guilty to two charges each of producing marijuana and growing equipment between July 20 and September 20, was remanded until December 3, to allow medical evidence on Truscott's injury.