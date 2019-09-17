Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed three 12-year-old girls were “acting silly around traffic” on Valley St, North Mackay just before 3pm on Monday.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed three 12-year-old girls were “acting silly around traffic” on Valley St, North Mackay just before 3pm on Monday.
News

Kids play chicken with peak hour traffic

Zizi Averill
17th Sep 2019 2:58 PM | Updated: 4:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER leaving the school grounds, three school girls scared motorists while playing a game of chicken with oncoming traffic in North Mackay .

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed three 12-year-old girls were "acting silly around traffic" on Valley St, North Mackay just before 3pm on Monday.

It is understood the girls were running through traffic and yelling at passing cars.

The spokesman said when police officers arrived they spoke to the children and advised them to stop.

He said no formal warnings were issued.

"This is kids being stupid. But no one was hurt, no one was injured," the spokesman said.

He would not comment if the girls' school had been contacted about the incident.

being kids editors picks playing chicken qps school students traffic
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Drug runner carried date rape chemical across state lines

    premium_icon Drug runner carried date rape chemical across state lines

    Crime DAVID Paul Lambert appeals jail term despite being convicted over two litres of date rape drug, ice and significant quantity of cocaine, marijuana and MDMA

    Bundy fireman heads to the family farm to help

    premium_icon Bundy fireman heads to the family farm to help

    Environment MANY heroes wear capes, but others wear hi-vis jackets and red suspenders.

    Bundy Border Force in huge haul of guns, grenade and drugs

    premium_icon Bundy Border Force in huge haul of guns, grenade and drugs

    News BUNDABERG Border Force officers have helped carry a raid which seized more than 40...