Kids' play area features at fish and chip shop

A BUNDABERG fish and chip shop has had a makeover, incorporating a children's play room and dining areas.

Helen Park said she wanted to make a space where families could relax and children could play in a secure environment since taking on Bundy West Takeaway.

"Kids can play and eat and the parents can supervise their kids from the seating area,” she said.

Ms Park said she set about painting the walls and placing new flooring so it would be a comfortable meeting place for friends and families alike.

"Everybody says the floor looks good and they're surprised by the kids' area,” she said.

The children's play area includes a slide and swing plus lots of toys.

With a number of items on the menu, Ms Park said the most popular meal so far had been the huge mince burger with the lot for $11.

"Other popular items are the burger, chips and drink for $10, fish, chips and drink for $10 and fish, chips and salad for $12,” she said.

Ms Park said she'd included a range of hot drinks on the menu.

"We have made the price cheap for coffee with a small size for $3 and coffee and raisin toast for $5,” she said.

The fish and chip shop is at 16 Branyan St.

Open hours are 8.30am till 6.30pm Monday to Friday and 9am till 4.30pm Saturday.

It is closed Sunday.