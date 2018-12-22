Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been killed in an alleged hit-run in Geelong.
A man has been killed in an alleged hit-run in Geelong.
Health

Kids injured after ute ploughs into cyclists

by Talisa Eley
22nd Dec 2018 1:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO children have been taken to hospital after a ute ploughed into a group on cyclists at Carrara.

Around 20 bike riders were at the corner of Nerang-Broadbeach Rd and Nielsens Rd just before 7am on Saturday when a driver lost control on the wet roads.

Police and paramedics said the vehicle struck the two children, aged around 10, before colliding with a tree.

The children suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The female driver was not injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.

carrara cyclist editors picks kids ute

Top Stories

    Possible rain in Bundaberg region this evening

    Possible rain in Bundaberg region this evening

    News THERE may be some reprieve from today's heat, and Christmas Day is looking promising according to Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist James Thompson.

    • 22nd Dec 2018 3:00 PM
    Growers plot new direction

    premium_icon Growers plot new direction

    News RBS Produce is changing

    • 22nd Dec 2018 2:08 PM
    Seafood on the menu

    premium_icon Seafood on the menu

    News Christmas prawns go swimmingly

    How Christmas can be so fatal for children

    premium_icon How Christmas can be so fatal for children

    Parenting A children’s emergency doctor has some holiday tips for parents.

    Local Partners