Four children, ages between 5-years-old and 13-years-old, were reported missing from the Etna Creek area on Tuesday evening. They have since been found safe and well.
Kids found after going missing in CQ overnight

Maddelin McCosker, maddelin.mccosker@capnews.com.au
18th Sep 2019 7:53 AM
Four children reported missing from the Etna Creek area on Tuesday afternoon have been located safe and well, according to Queensland Police.

The children, a 13-year-old-girl, 12-year-old boy, 11-year-old girl, and a 5-year-old boy, were last seen at an address on the Bruce Highway, south of Steiners Road around 2.45pm.

The children were all known to each other and were believed to be travelling together.

At 8.40PM, Queensland police notified media and the public that the four children has been located safe and well.

central queensland etna creek missing children queensland police tmbnews
