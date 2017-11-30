Menu
Kids' entertainment for the school break

EVENTS: The Moncrieff Entertainment Centre will show Paddington 2 at the Paddington Bear Picnic these holidays. Ashley Clark

IT'S almost school holiday time and to keep the children entertained during the long break, the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre has organised a varied line-up of activities.

Mini Pinata Workshops

TO CELEBRATE the much-anticipated release of Disney Pixar's latest film, Coco, grab the children and join in for a morning of pinata making.

The adorable mini pinatas will make a unique Christmas present.

Everything you need will be provided for the semi-self-guided activity.

When you're finished, you'll have a sweet-filled mini pinata to take home.

Two workshops are being held, at 10.30am on Thursday, January 11, and at 10.30am on Friday, January12.

The cost is $5. Book online at moncrieff-bundaberg. com.au.

Paddington Bear Picnic

THE Paddington Bear Picnic will feature dancing, refreshments, craft and Bundaberg Regional Libraries will be collaborating with a pop-up reading corner.

The movie Paddington 2 will be screened at the regular movie price of $8.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their favourite teddy.

The event is on at 10.30am on Friday, January 19.

Sensory Movie Screening - Wonder (PG)

THIS special screening is on at 10am on Tuesday, January30.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

THE latest instalment in the Star Wars franchise is screening from Thursday, December 28.

A Family Pack of six tickets costs $40. A Family Candy Bar Deal of two large popcorn, two small popcorn, two large drinks and two small drinks is $28.

Make a booking or find out more at moncrieff- bundaberg.com.au.

