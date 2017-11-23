Menu
Kids can run with the Kangaroos at World Cup

KANGAROOS: Billy Slater of Australia in action Mark Nolan

TWO lucky children in Bundaberg could be leading their country out on the field for the Rugby League World Cup final on December 2.

The NewsMail has partnered with Cup organisers to offer the winners, aged between 8 and 12, the chance to run out with two grand final nations at Suncorp Stadium.

With Australia favourite to win the tournament, your child could be running out alongside Kangaroos skipper Cameron Smith or star fullback Billy Slater.

Each winner receives two match tickets valued at $200 total plus a night's accommodation in Brisbane.

To enter, go to www.news-mail.com.au/rlwc.

